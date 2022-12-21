Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 10,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 206,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

About Waterdrop

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.