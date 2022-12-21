Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 10,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 206,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
