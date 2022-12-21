Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Up 13.9%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. 6,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 492,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $520.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.