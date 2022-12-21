Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Up 13.9%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. 6,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 492,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $520.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

