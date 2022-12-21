WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 224 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VUG traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.14. 25,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.