WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after buying an additional 3,835,305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after buying an additional 1,066,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,524,000 after buying an additional 277,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after buying an additional 1,560,781 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 30,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,034. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

