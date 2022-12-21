WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 215 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IJH traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,990. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.41.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.