Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 63,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

