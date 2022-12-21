Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 165 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,697 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Adobe stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,188. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.91 and its 200 day moving average is $354.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

