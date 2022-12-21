Well Done LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

