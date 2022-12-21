Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Down 2.8%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.10 ($0.38). 264,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 306,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.39).

Wentworth Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £55.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1,036.67.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

