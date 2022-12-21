Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,136 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.