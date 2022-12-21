Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 281 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $262.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.19. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

