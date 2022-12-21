Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $60.88 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $60.88 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $16,824.58 or 0.99834788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $853.98 or 0.05083314 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00498408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.10 or 0.29530917 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 184,505 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.