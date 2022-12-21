XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.4% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 649,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,503,000 after acquiring an additional 596,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.24.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

