Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $42.22 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.22 or 0.00251192 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $674.10 million and $34.15 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00078403 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00051177 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,965,388 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

