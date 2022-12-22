12,720 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $513,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

