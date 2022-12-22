13,006 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

