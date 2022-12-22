1,510 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.45. 654,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

