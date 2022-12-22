3EDGE Asset Management LP Buys New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $78,763,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 1,105,626 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,978.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 514,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 497,787 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 620,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 352,045 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 309,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.45 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

