3EDGE Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $83.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60.

