3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $843,000 Stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF makes up about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

