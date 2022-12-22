3EDGE Asset Management LP Purchases 15,079 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the quarter. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF comprises about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:CEFS opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

