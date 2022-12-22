3EDGE Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 159,284 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 68,995 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ICLN stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
