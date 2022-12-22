3EDGE Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 159,284 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 68,995 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.