4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,470.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,470 ($54.30) and last traded at GBX 4,470 ($54.30), with a volume of 6661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,390 ($53.33).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($70.46) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($32.80) to GBX 4,800 ($58.31) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2,832.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,894.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,406.34.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.