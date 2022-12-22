5,000 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,120 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

