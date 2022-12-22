Aave Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.21 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Aave has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $772.37 million and approximately $31.21 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for $54.80 or 0.00326613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aave

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

