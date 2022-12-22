Aave Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.21 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Aave has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $772.37 million and approximately $31.21 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for $54.80 or 0.00326613 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $902.18 or 0.05374261 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00496074 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.80 or 0.29438165 BTC.
About Aave
Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aave Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.
