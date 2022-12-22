ABCMETA (META) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,662.96

ABCMETA (META) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and approximately $13,662.96 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014293 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041594 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00227581 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0003814 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,061.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.