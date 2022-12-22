Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $79.28

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.28 and traded as high as $85.09. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $83.23, with a volume of 520,552 shares trading hands.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

