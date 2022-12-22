Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

AXDX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 325,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,833. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,004.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

