Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance
AXDX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 325,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,833. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.