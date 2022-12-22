Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider James O. Etheredge Sells 1,790 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $268.92 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Accenture

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

