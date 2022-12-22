Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is First Personal Financial Services’ Largest Position

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Accenture were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,066. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

