Achain (ACT) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $213,635.60 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00026223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004823 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004573 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

