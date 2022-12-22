Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Community Trust & Investment Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 2.1% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

ATVI stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

