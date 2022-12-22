Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,278 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $336.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.66. The company has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $582.88.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

