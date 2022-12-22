African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.05

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 53191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

African Gold Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $11,384,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

