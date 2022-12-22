AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$14.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.03 billion. AGCO also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.80-$11.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.25.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $229,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

