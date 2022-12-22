Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 224.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Agenus stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,075. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $780.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative net margin of 249.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,318,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 39,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

