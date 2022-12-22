Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC reduced its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,560 shares during the period. Alamos Gold makes up about 1.9% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,569 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $12,716,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 89.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 743,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 52,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,033. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.02%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

