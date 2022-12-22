Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $58.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00052806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021991 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,356,622,598 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,424,468 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

