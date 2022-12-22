Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $51,330.74 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,330.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 726 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $8,726.52.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 724,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,126. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALHC. Raymond James cut Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 124.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

