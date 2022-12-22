Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 4.9%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 254,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 57.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $208.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $75,356.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 455,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 375,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 48.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 486,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

