Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,900 ($23.08) and last traded at GBX 1,920 ($23.32). Approximately 6,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 72,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($23.45).

Alpha FX Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £810.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,968.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,836.19.

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

