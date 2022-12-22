Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.21

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.21 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 122.28 ($1.49). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.57), with a volume of 16,112 shares changing hands.

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 45.35 and a quick ratio of 31.39. The stock has a market cap of £73.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.08.

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

