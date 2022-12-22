Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Alsea Stock Performance
Alsea stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Alsea has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.
About Alsea
