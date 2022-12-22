Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Alsea stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Alsea has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

