Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.93 on Thursday, reaching $481.72. 17,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,964. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.73.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.