Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.44. The company had a trading volume of 36,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.19. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $144.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

