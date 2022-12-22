Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.28. 484,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

