Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 98 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 165,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.38. 67,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,455. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.77 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

