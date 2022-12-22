Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading Up 3.3%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 174,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 49,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Altiplano Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

