Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.67 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

