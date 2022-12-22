Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Buys $13,650.00 in Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) Director Maria G. Gray purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,507.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.39. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 195.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 820,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 542,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alto Ingredients

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

